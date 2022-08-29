Hooker Dismisses ‘Washed’ Claims: “These Blokes Quit Too Easy”

Aussie Scrapper Dan Hooker has come out to defend himself over some fans’ opinions that his time has passed.

Hooker has lost four of his last five outings, with three of them by way of stoppage. The most recent came at the hands of England’s Arnold Allen in the first round after a barrage of elbows and punches forced the referee to step in and stop the bout.

Dan Hooker came into the bout confident about his featherweight return but finds himself in a difficult spot being on a losing streak at both featherweight and lightweight. He now looks to return to 155, hoping the elapsed time has given him a fresh start at lightweight.

Hooker takes on Claudio Puelles, a fast-rising Peruvian who looks to add some name value to his 12-2 record.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Fans Wrong To Count Dan Hooker Out?

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the ever chatty “Hangman” spoke about the recent negativity surrounding his name:

“It’s just MMA fans. Just MMA fans, brother. You lose one and you get the grumblings, lose two and it’s, ‘This guy’s done.’ I don’t know what these people think. They’re just not cut out of what I’m cut out of. I’m cut out of leather.”

Hooker did not stop himself there, going on to say:

“These are the kind of blokes whose shoe laces come untied and they throw their shoes in the rubbish bin. These are the kind of guys that trip over on the way to work and quit their job. These blokes quit too easy. You gotta hang in there a bit longer.”

Dan Hooker has very little interest in retiring as of yet, citing his passion for the sport as his main driving factor.

“This is the sport I love (and) I’m passionate about. I don’t wanna spend my time doing anything else. I love this game, I love combat, I love fighting; I don’t wanna do anything else.”

Hooker did not look for an easy return though, as Puelles is on a five-fight win streak, with three by way of submission. With Puelles most recently taking out UFC legend Clay Guida in the first round, Hooker will most certainly have to be back at his best to win.

Do you think Dan Hooker will be successful in his 155 return?