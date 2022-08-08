Dan Hooker To Tony Ferguson: Fight Me Or Retire

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker says fellow contender Tony Ferguson has no excuses for avoiding a potential fight at UFC 281 in November.

After a 1-3 run at lightweight and a failed attempt to rebound at featherweight, Hooker is looking to return to 155 pounds and mount a journey back towards the elite of the division. It’s safe to say that the #13-ranked contender has identified his target.

On social media, Hooker has called out former interim champion Ferguson multiple times in recent weeks. “El Cucuy,” who is on a losing skid of his own, finds himself in a similar position as Hooker having fallen down the rankings and out of contention.

With their situations in mind, Hooker believes that a matchup between them makes perfect sense to decide which man can begin a push back up the lightweight ladder. And if Ferguson disagrees with that sentiment, Hooker says “piss off and retire.”

Hooker: I Want It, UFC Wants It, Does Ferguson?

During this past weekend’s UFC event reaction and recap on The AllStar YouTube channel, Hooker discusses his desire to share the Octagon with fellow promotional mainstay Ferguson, having added a date and location to his callout.

After teammate Israel Adesanya had his Madison Square Garden-headlining defense against Alex Pereira announced, Hooker called for some more City Kickboxing flavor to be added to the mix at UFC 281.

With that event set for November 12, the New Zealander insisted that Ferguson can have no excuses. If he does, Hooker suggested that the veteran might as well hang up his gloves.

“Stylebender (Adesanya) messaged me and said, ‘Bro, get that Tony fight on the MSG card, November 12.’ … I’ve been trying to fight since August,” Hooker said. “They couldn’t get me anyone in August, I’ve been trying to fight October; still can’t get anything across the line. November, he’s got absolutely no excuses. I don’t know who else he thinks he’s gonna fight.

“Who else is there for Tony? I think it’s the biggest fight that he can get himself. And MSG works. You can’t get ready in 12 weeks, or 13 weeks? Like, just retire then. If you can’t get your arse out of bed for 12 weeks, then just piss off and retire,” Hooker added. “That’s how I feel about it. Stylebender wants it, I want it, what do you say, Tony?”

With Adesanya vs. Pereira already confirmed, not to mention reports of Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier’s feud reaching the cage at the event, UFC 281 looks set to be a highly-anticipated event. The addition of Hooker vs. Ferguson would no doubt increase that excitement.

Would you like to see Dan Hooker face Tony Ferguson at UFC 281?