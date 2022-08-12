Dana White Accepts Oscar De La Hoya’s Apology With A Caveat

UFC President Dana White is happy to squash his beef with Boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya but doesn’t plan on rekindling their friendship.

De La Hoya recently alluded to wanting to sit down with White to have a one-on-one conversation and apologize for their squabbles over the years. Once friends and to an extent, business partners, De La Hoya and White have fallen out over the years and have aimed personal attacks at each other.

Things began to take a turn for the worse when De La Hoya criticized the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match back in 2017. He called it an insult to boxing and a “circus” before hinting at a possible boxing match between himself and McGregor.

Despite tensions escalating over time, White and De La Hoya may finally be putting their beef to rest after De La Hoya’s recent offer to sit down with White.

Despite Olive Branch, Dana White And Oscar De La Hoya May Never Be On Friendly Terms

During a recent fan Q+A session with GQ Sports, White responded to De La Hoya’s apology.

“I feel like De La Hoya’s apology was sincere, but there’s no way he and I can ever be friends again,” White replied. “He and I used to actually be friends, I used to go to his fights, I used to watch his fights, promote his fights. That guy did way too much damage for us to ever be friends again. Appreciate his apology, I get it, we’re cool, but we’re never gonna be that cool.”

A boxing match once proposed by De La Hoya between him and White seems to be off the table, but things may never be completely amicable between the two combat sports personalities.

What are your thoughts on the apparently squashed beef between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya?