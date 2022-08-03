Dana White Explains Exactly Why O’Malley Is Ready For Yan Fight

Dana White shares why he feels Sean O’Malley is ready for his fight with Petr Yan.

For the bulk of Sean O’Malley’s UFC career, his climb up the bantamweight division has been slow and methodical. At times, he was criticized for not facing tougher competition. Now, he is set to take on the number one ranked bantamweight on the UFC roster, and people are beginning to doubt his chances.

O’Malley has only faced one ranked fight so far in the UFC. He lost that bout against Marlon Vera but didn’t let it stop him. O’Malley’s last fight against ranked Pedro Munhoz ended with an accidental eye poke, but instead of a rematch, the UFC has matched him up with former champion Petr Yan.

MMA Junkie

Dana White Believes That O’Malley Has The Credentials To Fight The Best At 135 Pounds

O’Malley is sitting in the number 13 spot in the ranking order and now with a potential huge bump up, the doubting Thomas’ are out in full swing. O’Malley believes he has what it takes to stand with Yan and so does UFC President Dana White.

“There’s only one way to find out and everybody can speculate, everybody can talk, everybody thinks they’re a matchmaker. There’s only one way to find out,” White said to Yahoo Sports. “When you think about it, if you think about O’Malley, O’Malley is 27 years old. O’Malley has been fighting for a long time. This kid is in his prime right now. This is the time, this October. He’s only a couple months away. He’ll be 28. Kid’s got 17 professional fights. He’s gonna be 28 years old in October. he’s ready.”

Yan vs. O’Malley will be a part of the UFC 280 main event. The card will be headlined by a lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The co-main event is rumored to feature a bantamweight title bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. The card will be held in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates aka Fight Island.

