Dana White Explains Why He Cut Off A Deal With Hulu For Mike Tyson

Dana White explains why he pulled the plug on a deal with Hulu for his friend Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson is very upset with the streaming service Hulu right now. The streaming giant is set to put out an autobiographical series called “Mike” that will tell the story of Tyson’s life. The thing is, Tyson is not on board.

The legendary fighter took to Twitter recently to share his grievances and let people know that he is being ripped off. Many celebrities came to his aid, including UFC President Dana White.

Tyson claims that he is not getting paid for his life story that is being turned into a series on Hulu. The Hall of Fame boxer asked for support from friends and fans to take action against Hulu. Many people came to his side.

Tyson specifically and formally thanked White for refusing a large sum of money from Hulu related to the unauthorized story.

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life,” Tyson wrote. “He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me just like.”

Dana White Gave His Side Of The Hulu Story

Dana White spoke with reporters following this week’s episode of The Contender Series and gave his version of what when down between himself, Tyson, and Hulu.

“We were on the verge of a deal with Hulu to promote this Mike Tyson unauthorized biography. My head of production came to me and said ‘i’m hearing that Tyson isn’t happy about this thing,” White said, via BJPenn.com.

“So I called Mike and I said, we’re in a deal with these guys, we have a verbal to do this deal with them. He said, ‘Dana, they’re fu–ing me.’ I said, ‘I’m out then. I’ll squash this deal. So I killed the deal and I told him that it was over and that we won’t be promoting that show for Hulu and then he did what he did.”

The UFC has partnered up with different movies and series for promotion. Usually, the film will be featured during fight week and in the cage. White, who is close with Tyson, shut done this deal when he heard his friend was unhappy.

