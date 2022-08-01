Dana White Thinks Kamaru Usman Is Approaching GOAT Status

Dana White believes that UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman deserves to be in the discussion for the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

The UFC president had a busy weekend in Dallas, Texas at UFC 277, where former champion Brandon Moreno claimed the promotion’s interim flyweight title and Amanda Nunes reclaimed her women’s bantamweight strap in a rematch with Julianna Peña.

Nunes’ performance in the main event was particularly dominant, which prompted a question at the event’s post-fight press conference regarding where she stands in the pantheon of MMA greats.

Instead of answering the question and weighing in on Nunes’ legacy, White unexpectedly switched the topic over to the UFC’s welterweight champion.

“Well, I’m glad you asked me that question actually,” White answered. “You know, I still consider Jon Jones. It’s time to start talking about Kamaru Usman, you know? He’s one fight away from tying Anderson Silva. He already beat Jon Jones and GSP. And in his next fight if he beats Leon Edwards, he ties Anderson Silva. So, yeah he’s in the discussion.”

In Pursuit Of Greatness

While it was a surprise when White turned a question about Nunes into a discussion about the welterweight champion, the UFC president isn’t the only person that’s openly discussed Usman’s potential GOAT status.

Usman first claimed the UFC’s welterweight title with a lopsided victory over Tyron Woodley in 2019. Since winning the belt he’s successfully defended his title 5 times against Colby Covington (twice), Jorge Masvidal (twice), and Gilbert Burns.

The 35-year-old hasn’t tasted defeat since his second pro bout, and his current winning streak includes 15 UFC victories dating back to a submission win over Hayder Hassan in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter Season 21. His victims’ list includes names like Demain Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, Sean Strickland, and even his next opponent.

Usman (left) most recently defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision at UFC 268. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“The Nigerian Nightmare” is currently preparing for a rematch with Leon Edwards, which will serve as the main event of UFC 278 later this month.

Usman has already hinted at some big plans if he defeats Edwards, but that will be no easy task given that “Rocky” is on a nine-fight win streak since losing a unanimous decision to Usman in 2015.

Usman has been hesitant to put his own name into any potential GOAT talks, but the 35-year-old already thinks he ranks among the top welterweights in UFC history.

