Dana White Names His Favorite Moment In UFC History

For UFC President Dana White, one moment during his time as president of MMA’s biggest platform stands out the most in UFC history.

White has witnessed some of combat sports’ most memorable events during his time as the UFC headman. This includes the rise of superstars such as Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey and back-and-forth wars such as Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili.

When White, along with business partners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, purchased the UFC back in 2001, the result turned out to be a multi-billion-dollar company that has set the standard for MMA as we know it.

Presently, UFC is a broadcasting partner of the worldwide leader in sports, ESPN, and its popularity has only escalated in recent years. Rising stars such as Khamzat Chimaev have shattered the mold and added a different element of talent to the UFC.

Despite its ongoing success, one particular moment from the ‘old days’ of the UFC stands out the most to White.

Dana White Names His Favorite UFC Moment Ever

Image Courtesy of UFC.com

During a recent Q+A session with GQ Sports, White didn’t hesitate to name what UFC moment tops his all-time list.

“When Chuck Liddell knocked Tito Ortiz out,” White revealed. “That was my favorite moment that has ever happened in UFC history.”

White’s praise of one of Tito Ortiz’s lowest moments could be seen as ‘tongue in cheek’. A former manager of Ortiz, White and the former light heavyweight champion have fallen out over the past two decades and the hate from White is as genuine as it gets. However, Ortiz has recently expressed an interest in burying the hatchet with White.

White saw Chuck Liddell finish Ortiz twice in the UFC Octagon. Liddell knocked him out at UFC 47 before earning a TKO win in their rematch at UFC 66.

Liddell and Ortiz most recently competed in a trilogy under the Golden Boy Promotions banner in 2018, with Ortiz earning a first-round knockout of his own.

White will stop at nothing to jab his former friend, even when it comes to evaluating the top moments of the UFC.

What is your favorite moment in UFC history?