Archives: White To Masvidal: ‘You Can’t Make Ultimatums’ (2019)

Three years ago, Dana White let it be known that Masvidal could not dictate who he fought.

Over the years, Jorge Masvidal has had a positive relationship with the UFC, but there have been some patchy spots.

Masvidal was once one of the most vocal fighters regarding the controversial topic of fighter pay. Those talks would hush after Gamebred landed a new, lucrative deal with the UFC, however.

On this day three years ago, Masvidal and UFC President Dana White had a difference of opinion again, but the topic was not about pay.

Although Masvidal and the UFC are now apparently on good terms, Masvidal did issue a somewhat brow-raising statement recently when he stated a common opinion that the UFC is trying to sabotage Nate Diaz by booking him against Khamzat Chimaev in his final contracted fight.

As for the majority of 2022, the leading story concerning Jorge Masvidal are his legal troubles for which his trial is scheduled for later this month.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 7, 2019, 11:31 AM]

Headline: Dana White On Jorge Masvidal: ‘You Can’t Make Ultimatums’

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

UFC president Dana White doesn’t plan to cater to Jorge Masvidal’s plan to sit out for a title shot or face Conor McGregor.

Masvidal’s stock soared after his record-setting knockout victory over Ben Askren. “Gamebred” is certainly aware of his boost in popularity and has been looking to capitalize. His manager, Abraham Kawa said that Masvidal won’t take a fight unless it’s for the UFC welterweight title or a showdown with McGregor. Kawa explained why to MMAJunkie.

“Jorge didn’t want to wait, and we took the Askren fight knowing his next fight will be for the title if he won,” Kawa said. “So there is no hurry. Waiting for a title shot now makes most sense, unless it’s a payday (vs. McGregor).”

White Not Giving In To Masvidal’s Demands

White spoke to reporters following a new edition of his Contender Series. The UFC boss said that Masvidal can’t pick and choose his next fight (via MMAFighting.com).

“You can’t make ultimatums,” White said about Masvidal. “Listen, we’re going to offer him a fight, and if he accepts the fight, he does and if he doesn’t, he doesn’t.”

Masvidal recently said he can’t reveal what’s on the table for him yet, but promised fans it’ll be exciting during a live Q&A session.

“We got options coming. I can’t discuss them yet. I wish I could, but all the options are gonna be fan-proof.

“Like I said, they got a plan we waiting for it. But somebody that’s not actively fighting, I will not seek those fights. It’s not where I’m at in my career right now.”

