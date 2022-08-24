Dana White Provides Major Update On Colby Covington’s Return

UFC President Dana White has given a positive update on welterweight contender Colby Covington‘s return to the Octagon.

Covington, a former interim titleholder on MMA’s biggest stage, was last in action this past March. He defeated former friend-turned-bitter rival Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 via unanimous decision.

The victory marked a rebound for “Chaos,” who failed to capture the gold at the second time of trying in his previous outing, falling to now-former champion Kamaru Usman on the scorecards at UFC 268.

Talk of Covington’s next step in the promotion quickly faded following his latest triumph, with headlines switching to coverage of the street altercation that went down between the two UFC 272 headliners.

But with his attention seemingly on the charges he pressed against “Gamebred” for the alleged attack up to this point, it appears that Covington now has one eye on a return to the cage.

White: Covington Is Ready To Fight

During Tuesday’s post-fight press conference following the latest episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC president answered a question about Covington’s status, and whether or not he’s still too tied up in legal matters to consider fighting.

In response, White insisted that Covington is ready to compete, adding that the promotion is looking to plan the 34-year-old’s next Octagon outing soon.

“Yeah, Colby wants to fight, he’s ready to fight,” White revealed. “We’re making plans for him here soon.”

Whilst Masvidal has consistently expressed his desire to make his comeback later this year and has shown willingness to meet Gilbert Burns in the center of the cage, Covington has been quieter since talk of a grudge match with another former American Top Team teammate, Dustin Poirier, died down.

While many suggested that Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 273 victory made a matchup between the two a logical next step in the division, “Borz” is set to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event next month.

Following Leon Edwards’ title triumph in Utah this past weekend, it appears that “Rocky” will run it back with Usman early next year. With that in mind, perhaps a victory for Chimaev on September 10 will set up a number-one contender’s bout between the Chechen-born Swede and Covington.

