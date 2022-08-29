Archives: Dana White Responds To Paige VanZant’s Claims About UFC Pay (2019)

On this day three years ago, Paige VanZant had publicly asked the UFC for a raise and received a passive response.

Paige VanZant is unquestionable one of the most recognized figures in MMA. This is largely due to her being one of the best self-promoters in the history of the sport, perhaps best displayed in her highly active and provocative Instagram page.

After VanZant made the comments found in the following article, she would only compete in the UFC one more time, which was a submission loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in 2020. VanZant has since found a home in BKFC as well as pro wrestling company All Elite Wrestling.

Latest News

The latest news surrounding VanZant is that her next bout originally scheduled for this month suffered a postponement that greatly frustrated her but is now scheduled to have that fight against Charisa Sigala on October 15.

As for her UFC departure? Not only does VanZant have no regrets, but last year she even stated that leaving the promotion was the best decision she ever made.

The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 28, 2019, 6:07 PM]

Headline: Dana White Responds To Paige VanZant’s Claims About UFC Pay

Author: Mike Drahota

Recently, Paige VanZant revealed she’s looking for a raise from the UFC because she makes more money on Instagram. Dana White has responded to the starlet’s claim.

Speaking at a media scrum for reporters including MMA Fighting after his ‘Contender Series’ in Las Vegas last night, White seemed to laugh off VanZant’s insistence she made more on social media. The fact she could make money in areas outside of fighting was good for her, according to a nonchalant White (quote via MMA Mania):

“Good for her. That’s awesome. Listen, if a fighter can make more money doing other things, good for her.”

It is indeed good for her. VanZant is arguably the most recognizable female UFC fighter who doesn’t currently hold a title. Based on her continuous injuries and on-again, off-again fight schedule, it’s unlikely she will be a champion anytime soon. But that’s not stopping her from making serious bank outside the cage.

She’s appeared in commercials, on “Dancing With The Stars,” and also in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. However, she’s one of few UFC fighters who can create that kind of revenue without actually competing. Most other fighters don’t have that scope of social media attention and are hamstrung by the limiting pay scale the UFC offers.

It’s become a hot topic in many if not all MMA circles and sites, yet nothing ever seems to happen in that area. White and the UFC brass doesn’t seem to care, as they are making huge money themselves thanks to the UFC’s TV deal with ESPN. As for the fighters, well, they almost have to make money from outside ventures. And in that regard, they will certainly never live up to a personality like VanZant.

Will fighters ever organize in order to make a better living for themselves?

You can watch White’s quote about VanZant by skipping to the 14:45 mark in the video below: