Dana White Reveals His Two Biggest Fighter Pet Peeves

UFC President Dana White is talking about his biggest annoyances when dealing with fighters.

Dana White has been at the helm of the UFC since it started. He is probably the most recognizable fight promotor in the world and is one of the best in the business. Dealing with fighters for as long as White has is sure to come with some headaches.

White is never one to hold back and has lashed out at fighters and the media before. Now when asked what makes him the most annoyed when it comes to fighters, White lays down two of his biggest pet peeves.

“I never like when guys say, ‘I just wanna wait around,” White explained in a recent interview with Robbie Fox. “That’s the patented worst move of all time. Look back throughout history for guys who said, ‘I just wanna wait around,’ and see how that plays out for you. That story ends the same every time… ‘I’m gonna wait around for this’ and ‘I don’t wanna fight him, he’s my friend.’ Those are my two biggest (pet peeves).”

The waiting around seems to be a part of the fight game. More recently with the stakes so high, fighters want to make sure they are getting exactly what they have been working for.

When a fighter becomes a champion, they oftentimes will become less active. That could be to prolong the time they are champion or to avoid the raised possibility of losing. Sometimes fighters will fight through injury and then use their time as champions to get surgery, in turn delaying their return.

White’s other annoyance is a fighter not wanting to fight friends or training partners. But after all, who wants to hit their friend? But to White, this is a sport, and everyone should be willing to fight anyone.

In this day and age of MMA, there are many gyms around the world, but few stand out among the rest. Fighters are more often training with similar-level fighters, the best with the best. This can cause a problem when they jump around gyms and make a lot of friends. There are some who have no problem facing a friend while others are totally against it.

