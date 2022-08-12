Dana White Rules Out Khabib From GOAT Status

Dana White lays out his all-time greatest fighter, and it’s not Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The is an ongoing conversation among fight fans on who is the greatest of all time. in these conversations, some of the same names keep popping up, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC President Dana White was asked this very question recently in an interview with GQ and left a prominent name off of his list.

Credit: Copyright: 2020 Josh Hedges

“It’s so hard,” White said to GQ. “Obviously, he is talented enough. Who knows what he could accomplish, but he retired too early. I mean Jon Jones is probably going to fight at heavyweight this year. Whatever you think about Jon, it’s hard not to call him the G.O.A.T. Believe me when I tell you, I have tried to convince Khabib to come out of retirement. We will see what happens over the next couple of years but I feel like he left in his prime. Look at what he did to Justin Gaethje right before he retired.” (h/t LowKickMMA)

Numagomedov had one of the most impressive runs ever in the lightweight division, he retired at 32 years old with 13 UFC fights under his belt. Although his record was immaculate at 29-0, he only defended his UFC title three times. On the flip side to that, Jones, Silva, and St-Pierre all defended nine or more times.

White explained that he tried hard to get Nurmagomedov back in the UFC but has yet to be successful. It seems at this time Khabib is happy being retired and being able to focus on the next generation of fighters.

Do you have Khabib Nurmagomedov on your GOAT list?