Till Jokes About Cormier’s Commentary Bias, DC Unamused

It seems that Daniel Cormier is getting tired of people questioning his ability to commentate for his own teammates, especially if that person is Darren Till.

In recent times the hot thing to do in MMA communities appears to be complaining about the UFC’s commentary, particularly between Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. All it takes is one glance at social media during a big PPV event, and you will be bombarded with tweets of people saying that the commentary is biased, whether it is a fair complaint or not.

Daniel Cormier Claps Back At Darren Till

While Rogan sees his fair share of detesters, it does look like most complaints of biased commentary are directed at Cormier, especially when he is calling fights that involve teammates of his American Kickboxing Academy gym.

This has become relevant ahead of UFC 280 in October, where DC’s teammate and cousin to former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev looks to capture his first UFC title against Charles Oliveira, in the main event.

These concerns were brought to light with a tweet that went viral from fellow UFC fighter and well known jokester, Darren Till. With nearly 20k likes at the time of publishing, Till noted his excitement for the UFC 280 matchup between Oliveira and Makhachev, but says that Cormier should not be commentating the fight.

“Charles Vs Islam

What a fight

Just don’t let DC commentate” Till wrote.

Charles Vs Islam

What a fight



Just don’t let DC commentate — D (@darrentill2) August 12, 2022 This prompted a response from Daniel Cormier, who was clearly not happy with this remark from Darren Till, saying that he expected better from the Brit. As a result, Till replied again to clarify that this was a joke, and that he actually does want to see DC in the booth in October.

“Darren I expect better from you. I’ve called multiple teammates fights. And honestly my commentary doesn’t affect the judges or anything honestly. Most times my team is mad at me because they feel I am too much in other direction. Do better Till!” Cormier wrote.

“I was just joking, I only said it for likes and retweets. Hope to see you there commentating. 😃” Till replied.

I was just joking, I only said it for likes and retweets. Hope to see you there commentating. 😁 — D (@darrentill2) August 13, 2022

It is certainly on brand for Darren Till to poke the bear and take a dig at Daniel Cormier. Time will tell if the former champ-champ ends up in the commentary booth at UFC 280, but either way it looks to be an incredible card.

Do you want to see Daniel Cormier commentate at UFC 280?