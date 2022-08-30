Darren Till Arrested For DUI On July 31 In Stockholm, Sweden

UFC star Darren Till’s out-of-competition issues didn’t just solely have to do with injury woes, but also with a recent run-in with the law.

Till is working towards a UFC comeback after a lengthy hiatus due to injury. He was supposed to face Jack Hermansson at UFC London on July 23 but withdrew on short notice, with Chris Curtis stepping up to replace him.

A little over a week after Till’s withdrawal, on July 31, local police pulled him over for speeding in Stockholm, SE. After officers questioned him, he eventually admitted to driving drunk and accepted an undisclosed penalty.

According to a police report acquired by Swedish news outlet Expressen, Till took a breath test for alcohol and ended up blowing three times the legal limit in Sweden.

Till and his management team have yet to publicly comment on the incident.

Darren Till’s Breathalyzer Test Was Reportedly Three Times The Legal Limit

Till has been training in Stockholm alongside UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev as he works his way back to the Octagon. He has lost four of his last five fights, including most recently to Derek Brunson last September.

Till is planning a return to fighting by the end of 2022. He recently gave an update on his recovery from injury and envisions a pair of fights by the end of the year.

Till fought for the welterweight title against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228, losing via second-round submission. He would go on to lose via knockout to Jorge Masvidal before his move to middleweight.

What is your reaction to Darren Till’s recent arrest?