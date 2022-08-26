Till Provides Update On Return Timeline: “The Comeback Is On”

UFC middleweight Darren Till appears to be close to reaching the end of the road when it comes to his recovery from an undisclosed injury.

Till has been sidelined for the entirety of 2022 to this point due to various injuries. He was scheduled to face Jack Hermansson at UFC London in July but withdrew due to an injury.

Just a month after withdrawing from the Hermansson fight, Till is back in the gym and training alongside UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. Till is helping Chimaev get ready for his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

While many thought Till could be out for several months, it sounds like fans won’t have to wait too much longer when it comes to his next UFC fight.

Darren Till (Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In a recent video, Till provided an answer as to when UFC fans can expect him to return to competition.

“I’d say in a few months’ time,” Till revealed. “I want two fights by the end of the year… and then next year’s a big year. The comeback is on.”

Till is coming off of losses in four of his last five fights, including most recently against Derek Brunson last September via third-round submission. His lone victory during that span came against Kelvin Gastelum via a split decision at UFC 244.

It’s unclear whether or not Till will return to middleweight or join his teammate Chimaev down at welterweight. Earlier in his career, Till challenged for the welterweight title against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228.

Till went on to lose in a stunning knockout to Jorge Masvidal in March 2019 before making the move to 185lbs. He’s lost to Brunson and former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker since making the weight switch.

Till seems in good spirits after going through dark moments following his latest injury issues, and he’s looking to right the ship and return to stardom in the Octagon.

Who should Darren Till face in his UFC return?