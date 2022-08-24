Johnson Explains How Rematch Was Best Thing For He & Cejudo

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson feels he and Henry Cejudo both became better men and athletes following their rematch.

Johnson is set to face Adriano Moraes in a rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1 on Aug. 26 in Singapore. He lost the title to Moraes via second-round knockout at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021.

Johnson and Cejudo went their separate ways in their careers following their fight at UFC 227. Cejudo won the rematch via a split decision and Johnson was then traded to ONE in exchange for Ben Askren shortly thereafter.

After getting revenge against Johnson, Cejudo went on to defend his flyweight title against TJ Dillashaw and earn the then-vacant bantamweight title against Marlon Moraes at UFC 238. Johnson went on to win the ONE bantamweight tournament title before eventually losing the belt to Moraes.

While Johnson and Cejudo don’t both compete in the UFC together anymore, they’ve managed to build a friendship and even trained together down at Fight Ready in Arizona.

Demetrious Johnson Feels He And Henry Cejudo Both Got What They Wanted After UFC 227

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Johnson opened up on how he and Cejudo both benefitted greatly from their UFC 227 rematch.

“I think that all the time,” Johnson said. “It’s the greatest thing to ever happen to me, it’s the greatest thing that ever happen to him. He went off to do amazing things, I went off to go out and compete in Asia, winning a belt I’ve always wanted to win in my career which was a world Grand Prix. Watching Pride and Dream and seeing that 16-man bracket and fight twice in one night, and they get that sick belt. So, I was able to accomplish that in my career. Look at us now, now we can train together.”

Cejudo announced his UFC retirement following a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Two years later and he has re-entered the USADA testing pool and is anticipating a return to the Octagon potentially by the end of the year.

Johnson is hoping for a resurgence in his MMA career as he competes for the ONE bantamweight title once again. His loss to Moraes is the lone blemish of his ONE tenure, with his victories including a custom-rules fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon back in March.

Johnson and Cejudo will always be linked as two of the top fighters in UFC flyweight history, and they’ve both gone on to accomplish great things since squashing their Octagon beef.

What are your thoughts on how Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo have performed since their UFC 227 flyweight rematch?