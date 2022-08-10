Demetrious Johnson will get his second shot at the ONE Championship bantamweight title against Adriano Moraes this August on ONE On Prime Video 1 but remains open to the prospect of super-fights.

While Demetrious Johnson has almost every UFC record imaginable at flyweight under his belt, his short time in ONE Championship has been almost as exciting. Johnson racked up three impressive wins on his way to win the Flyweight Grand Prix Final against Danny Kingad.

In his first shot at the title, “Mighty Mouse” would suffer a stoppage loss for the first time in his career against Adriano Moraes. Following the loss, Johnson would be booked in a mixed-rules bout against muay thai legend, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Johnson now headlines ONE On Prime Video 1 in a rematch against Moraes on August 27th.

Demetrious Johnson Has Three Superfights In Mind

Given the success of his mixed-rules bout with Rodtang, it is not surprising that Johnson would be open to other superfights down the line. In fact, he has several in particular that are appealing to the former UFC champion. (h/t: MMASucka):

“I wouldn’t mind fighting Giorgio Petrosyan to see how well he manages the distance in a fight. His eyes, you know, I heard he has really good eyes… Who else? I guess Superbon [Singha Mawynn] to see how good his kickboxing is. I’ve seen his kickboxing. I think Superbon’s Muay Thai is way better than his kickboxing, to be honest with you.”

Both of these opponents would presumably be in similar mixed-rules bouts to his bout with Rodtang, which alternated between muay thai and MMA rules each round. After losing a fairly competitive first round, Johnson wrapped Rodtang up in the second, submitting him via RNC.

However, there is one competitor who Johnson is less enthusiastic about facing: Mikey Musumeci. “Darth Rigatoni” defeated one of his heroes, jiu-jitsu legend Masakazu Imanari, in his ONE Championship grappling debut. Regarding the match up, Johnson had this to say:

“I’m sure I’ll train with Mikey Musumeci one of these days, but we can compete if he wants. But I know how it would go; the battle will tear my ACL. I know people want me to grapple Mikey Musumeci. Mikey Musumeci will eat me up alive. That’s what those guys live, breathe, and eat — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, right? Like, I’ve started grappling with a gi, and I’ve just been doing pure grappling, and there are levels to grappling. It’s just the sheer fact.”

ONE On Prime Video 1 takes place Saturday, August 27 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.