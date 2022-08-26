Johnson Names UFC Flyweight Who Will Wear Gold Soon

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson feels one dark horse UFC flyweight contender has what it takes to become a champion.

Johnson is set to return to the cage for a ONE bantamweight title rematch against Adriano Moraes later tonight. He’s coming off of his first ONE loss against Moraes in five fights with the promotion after being traded away from the UFC in exchange for Ben Askren.

Johnson is arguably one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time and is easily thought of as the greatest flyweight in the promotion’s history. Despite his at-times strained relationship with the UFC, he’s paid attention to how things have transpired in the flyweight division following his departure.

While Johnson has been away from the UFC Octagon for a few years now, he’s still been keeping a close eye on the flyweight division and sees one specific contender as potentially the next big thing.

Demetrious Johnson Likes What He Sees From Alexandre Pantoja

MMA Fighting and © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports



During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Johnson was asked to name one flyweight who he feels is talented enough to win the belt sooner rather than later.

“It’s good, those guys keep going back and forth and winning. I think there’s another top competitor in the flyweight division. Pantoja, I think Pantoja is there, man,” Johnson revealed. “I think he deserves his shot at a world title. I think, obviously I understand where he’s coming from, from the love from the fans, trying to get his opportunity to shine, but I think (the title) is there for the taking (for him). He just needs the opportunity to go out there and fight for the belt. I think we will see him wearing gold sometime soon.”

Alexandre Pantoja is coming off of three-straight wins over Alex Perez, Brandon Royval, and Manel Kape to surge into title contention. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are likely set to run it back for a fourth title fight, with Pantoja waiting in the wings.

Pantoja may have some work left to do before hoisting UFC gold, but he has the endorsement of the flyweight GOAT.

Do you agree with Demetrious Johnson?