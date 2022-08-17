Demetrious Johnson Says Khabib Was Bound To Lose Eventually

Demetrious Johnson says that 29-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov was bound to meet his match eventually, had he not retired so young.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani ahead of his headlining rematch against Adriano Moraes on ONE on Prime Video 1, DJ shared his thoughts on undefeated fighters. He tells Helwani:

“The more time you spend in this sport, your chances rise higher, of you getting knocked out. Khabib got out unscathed. What, 29-0? If Khabib had of continued to keep on fighting, he would have lost.”

Nurmagomedov retired undefeated as the P4P #1 fighter on the planet following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Khabib’s father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away from COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic. Following this, he promised his mother that he would walk away from the sport, and has remained retired since.

Demetrious Johnson Says Jon Jones And Floyd Mayweather Also Bound To Lose

While many consider Khabib to be the GOAT, just as many believe that he would have met his match sooner or later, given how stacked the lightweight division is.

Many also criticize him for his lack of activity, having only fought thirteen times in the UFC, five of which came during his first two years in the promotion. However, it is undeniable that when he did show up, he was absolutely dominant.

When asked by Helwani about whether this thinking also applies to Jon Jones, Johnson doubles down on his thesis:

“If Bones continues to keep on fighting, then eventually he’s going to run into someone who’s going to beat him. That’s the whole [cycle]. Same with Floyd Mayweather. If he had continued to fight top, elite boxers, at his age now, he might continue to win, but… he’s probably going to lose.”

Demetrious Johnson Says He Doesn’t Think About Losses Because He Loses In The Gym All The Time

When asked by Helwani about whether he ever considered riding off into the sunset as the most dominant flyweight champion ever, DJ replies firmly in the negative. He puts his ability to forget about his loses down to his intense training sessions.

“I don’t think about it. My whole entire reign was just going to the gym and training. Because I lose in the gym. Right? I get beat up in the gym… Like when I go to the gym against my Professor Yan [McCane], and we grapple, I’m coming for you. And when I lose and when I get defeated, I’m like “Arrggghhh! God damn it!” You know! Or when I spar Matt [Hume], and Matt is piecing me up, I’m like “This fucking sucks, I’m not the greatest fighter of all time, I’m getting my ass beat!””

Demetrious Johnson gets his second shot at the ONE Championship bantamweight title in a rematch against Adriano Moraes. The bout headlines ONE on Prime Video 1, as they return to primetime in the US with their debut event hosted via Amazon.

Do you agree with DJ, or do you think Khabib was just too good?