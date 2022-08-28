Demetrious Johnson Welcomes A Trilogy With Adriano Moraes

After getting revenge on Adriano Moraes and capturing the ONE Championship flyweight title, Demetrious Johnson is not shying away from settling his score with his foe.

Heading into the first ever ONE Championship card to take place on Amazon Prime, Johnson was looking to get revenge on Morales, after the Brazilian knocked him out with a knee on the ground. He got exactly what he was looking for too, scoring his own knee to the face after a back-and-forth fight, to win the title.

Demetrious Johnson Open To All Challengers

Following the outcome of this rematch, a trilogy fight is expected between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Morales at some point down the line. While “Mighty Mouse” is more than willing to take on a third fight with his rival, he is not in a major rush to make it happen.

Speaking with SCMP after the fight, Johnson explained that he is absolutely down to fight Moraes a third time, if that is what ONE Championship wants from him. However, he also feels like top contender Kairat Akhmetov is more than deserving of a shot at the title too.

“I wouldn’t mind giving Kairat Akhmetov a chance, but it’s up to ONE Championship,” Johnson said. “I’m just grateful and blessed to be in a position that I’m in. Nothing but respect to Adriano. We’re both on the receiving ends of knockouts from each other. So I’m sure he’s gonna go home, he’s gonna rest up, he’s gonna make adjustments. I’ll go home, make adjustments, and rest up. And then if it’s Adriano next, or if it’s Kairat Akhmetov, it is what it is.”

It seems like a no-brainer to book Deleterious Johnson vs Adriano Moraes 3 as the next fight, given the way the first two played out. Time will tell if this is the route ONE Championship chooses to follow, but either way it is sure to be an exciting fight to come.

