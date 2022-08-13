Derek Brunson vs Jack Hermansson Set For December 3rd

A crucial matchup between middleweight contenders has been booked for December, as Jack Hermansson and Derek Brunson are set to clash in a Fight Night bout.

The UFC is beginning to round out its year-end calendar, and a new bout has been added to the pipeline, according to a report from Ariel Helwani. In a UFC Fight Night on December 3rd, #4 ranked contender Derek Brunson will lock horns with #7 ranked Jack Hermansson.

🇸🇪 Jack Hermansson x 🇺🇸 Derek Brunson slated for Dec. 3, per sources. pic.twitter.com/CI4GAByNaC — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 13, 2022

Big Stakes For Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson

This contest between Brunson and Hermansson offers big stakes for both men, as Brunson is looking to get back on track after his 5-fight streak was snapped by a KO loss to Jared Cannonier in February. Juxtapose this to the Swede, who has traded wins and losses across 7 fights since 2019 but is fighting his highest ranked opponent to date.

It is unclear where Brunson vs Hermansson will be on the card at the time of publishing, as there have only been three other bouts that have been announced as being planned for UFC on ESPN+ 73: a heavyweight contest between Eryk Anders and Kyle Daukaus, Matt Schnell vs Matheus Nicolau at flyweight, and the highly anticipated Tracy Cortez vs Amanda Ribas bout. Additionally, there is no word on a location for this card.

Both Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson are in need of a win in this contest if they want to maintain their status as viable contenders in the 185lb division. There is an argument to be made that it is even more important for Hermansson, who would be a fresh matchup for the champ, Israel Adesanya, and would potentially jump into the top five with a win.

How do you see this contest between Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson playing out on December 3rd?