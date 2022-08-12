Cruz Explains Key To Victory For Dillashaw Against Sterling

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz thinks he knows the best recipe for TJ Dillashaw upending Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280.

Cruz is set to face Marlon Vera this weekend at UFC San Diego. A win could potentially move the former champion one step closer toward a potential title shot at 135lbs.

Cruz, in addition to his latest title pursuits, has become one of the most highly regarded analysts in the fight game. He frequently appears on UFC cards alongside commentators such as Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, and Joe Rogan.

As Cruz prepares for his big fight with Vera, he has his eyes on his former rival Dillashaw’s title shot against Sterling. The former champion and current champion will square off in the co-main event of UFC 280 on Oct. 22.

Cruz hasn’t faced Sterling but is very familiar with Dillashaw’s skillset stemming from their fight in 2016.

Dominick Cruz Reveals TJ Dillashaw’s Best Path To Victory

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Cruz was asked to give his thoughts on what he feels is Dillashaw’s best route to defeating Sterling.

“That’s a tough one. It comes down to TJ stuffing takedowns, which, before he fought me, he had a 100% takedown defense. So, I think that, why would that not continue?” Cruz said. “I think if he would be really good takedown defensively, and if you keep Aljo on his back foot and pressure him, being TJ, I think he can do really well against Aljo.”

Cruz has won back-to-back fights following a loss to Henry Cejudo in his last title shot at UFC 249. A win over Vera would almost certainly guarantee himself a spot in the Top 5 and one win away from another shot at the belt.

Dillashaw earned the title shot against Sterling after defeating Cory Sandhagen via a split decision in his Octagon return last year. Before that, he was suspended for two years by USADA for EPO use.

Cruz and Dillashaw could potentially be on a collision course if both win their upcoming fights. Moreover, Cruz feels he knows what Dillashaw should do to dethrone the champion and reclaim the title.

Do you agree with Dominick Cruz’s assessment of TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling?