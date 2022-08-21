Watch: Cruz Reacts To ‘Ugly’ Broken Nose Moments After Vera Loss

Former UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz suffered a brutal knockout loss to Marlon “Chito” Vera, in the UFC San Diego main event, and now we have insight into the harsh reality of the moments after.

Referee complaints aside, Cruz has made a habit of rarely losing and taking the losses that come in stride. However, that does not stop the moments right after a big defeat, especially when that defeat comes by knockout like it did in the Vera setback, from being incredibly difficult and raw.

Dominick Cruz Reacts To His Broken Nose

The UFC has always done a great job capturing the raw moments of defeat, and pairing it with the exhilaration of victory, and they did that once again following the Dominick Cruz vs Marlon Vera bout. In a video that they posted to YouTube, they shared the immediate aftermath as both men reacted to the way the fight ended.

On the side of Cruz, to begins with him looking devastated as he walks backstage. Then they show him realizing how severely broken his nose became from the kick that “Chito” landed to his face and reacting accordingly.

“Ugly little nose,” Cruz said with a sigh.

The video also takes the time to show the process of Cruz coming to terms with what happened, showing understandable frustration and disappointment in the way things turned out. Even his coach notes that there is nothing to be said that will console the former champ in that moment.

Conversely, Vera is seen showing respect to Cruz and declaring his future as the bantamweight champion, as well as celebrating with interim flyweight champ Brandon Moreno. He also explains that he and his coaches had prepared to counter the head movement of his foe, and that it paid off well.

This was a brutal and honest look into the harsh and bittersweet realities of this sport that fans love so much. Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera each had a lot to lose and gain in this bout, but there is only one victor in a cage fight.

