Dominick Cruz Speaks Out For First Time Since Marlon Vera Loss

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is putting his recent loss to Marlon Vera behind him as he takes a positive approach to the aftermath.

Cruz lost to Vera via fourth-round knockout at UFC San Diego on Saturday. He got off to a great start in the fight over the first few rounds but got caught with a big head kick by Vera later on.

Cruz, who has had a fair share of injury issues throughout his career, entered his fight with Vera as close to 100% as he’s ever been in the Octagon. He wasn’t able to turn it into a victory but is trying to think on the bright side.

Some have questioned whether or not the 37-year-old Cruz will continue fighting amidst this latest defeat and his blossoming broadcasting career. Despite the loss, he seems to be taking it in stride and is moving forward as opposed to backward.

Dominick Cruz Takes To Instagram After UFC San Diego

In a recent Instagram post, Cruz thanked his fans and took an optimistic approach to his fighting future.

“I’m grateful to all of you who came out on Saturday, and for all the love and support here!” Cruz said. “The body feels great and I’m thankful for my health. I’ll be seeing you all next up on September 10th at the desk.”

Before UFC San Diego, Cruz won back-to-back fights last year over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. He appeared close to returning to title contention despite a loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 249.

Back-to-back defeats to Cody Garbrandt and Cejudo were preceded by two stints as UFC bantamweight champion and a 13-fight winning streak. He’s defeated the likes of TJ Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson, and Urijah Faber during his career.

Cruz is likely a future UFC Hall of Famer and is arguably one of the greatest fighters to ever enter the Octagon. He’ll look to bounce back in his next UFC appearance.

