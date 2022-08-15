Dominick Reyes Set To Return Against Ryan Spann At UFC 281

A pair of light heavyweight contenders looking to get back into title contention will meet at UFC 281 as Dominick Reyes and Ryan Spann are set to return.

MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn was the first to report the news of the Reyes/Spann booking.

Reyes will make his return on the Nov. 12 card following more than a year away from the Octagon. He last fought against Jiří Procházka in May 2021, losing via second-round knockout.

Reyes is looking for his first victory since a first-round finish over Chris Weidman in Oct. 2019. This was preceded by a close title loss to Jon Jones and a second-round knockout defeat to Jan Blachowicz for the then-vacant light heavyweight title.

Reyes will face a tough test in Spann who rebounded from a tough loss to Anthony Smith with a quick submission of Ion Cutelaba in May. He has also earned wins over the likes of Misha Cirkunov and Antônio Rogério Nogueira in the UFC.

Dominick Reyes Looks To Snap Three-Fight Losing Skid

USA Today

Before his recent struggles, Reyes had won each of his first 12 professional MMA fights during stints in the UFC, LFA, and KOTC. He made his UFC debut in June 2017 with an emphatic knockout of Joachim Christensen.

Reyes is looking to regain his success in the cage and potentially work his way back to a third title shot, while Spann is aiming to make a name for himself and prove he’s a name to watch in the division.

Prochazka and former champion Glover Teixeira will fight in an immediate title rematch at UFC 282 in December. The Reyes/Spann winner could move one step closer to title contention.

What are your first thoughts on the Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann matchup?