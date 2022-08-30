Watch: Donald Cerrone Featured In ‘Project Legion’ Movie Trailer

Have you ever wanted to see Donald Cerrone battle zombie-like creatures on the big screen? Well, you’ll get your chance when Project Legion debuts.

Cerrone will make his return to film post-UFC retirement in Project Legion, a movie set in a world under siege by an apocalyptic threat. The film can be seen in select theaters on Oct. 7 and will be available on-demand and digitally on Oct. 11.

Cerrone retired from MMA following a loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276 in July. He said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan “I’m gonna be a movie star” and he appears on the fast track to making that declaration come to reality.

Watch The Official Trailer For Project Legion Starring Donald Cerrone

Check out the Project Legion official trailer below starring Cerrone.

Cerrone left the Octagon as one of the biggest fan favorites in UFC history. He retired tied for second all-time with 23 UFC wins and 16 finishes during his career in the UFC.

This isn’t the first time that Cerrone has dove head-first into Hollywood. He held minor roles in films such as Terror on the Prairie, featuring MMA trailblazer Gina Carano.

While some fighters seem to find difficulty in adjusting to life after fighting, Cerrone seems in a good place during this next chapter of his film career.

Will you watch ‘Project Legion’ starring Donald Cerrone?