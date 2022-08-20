Archives: Donald Trump Claims Ronda Rousey Likes Him, Rousey Denies (2015)

On this day seven years ago, we covered Ronda Rousey’s snubbing of Donald J. Trump.

Donald Trump has not been without support from UFC fighters. The most vocal in their embrace of Trump have perhaps been Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The most prolific MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is also a vocal Trump supporter.

However, there is one well-known figure in the sport who did not endorse “The Donald” prior to his winning of the 2016 election.

In the following article published on this day seven years ago, you’ll find Ronda Rousey reject the notion that she supported Trump along with her reasoning. Trump clearly didn’t take her spurning well, as after the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion suffered her first loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193, he tweeted the following:

“Glad to see @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten – not a nice person!”

Ironically enough, Donald Trump was featured in a recent installment of The MMA News Archives regarding Colby Covington not voting for him in this very same election.

Of course, Trump has been making his fair share of headlines as of late, but in terms of MMA-related ones, the latest story we ran involved another famous MMA figure rejecting him: none other than legendary commentator and world-renowned podcaster Joe Rogan.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Seven Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 20, 2015, 2:54 PM]

Headline: Donald Trump Claims Ronda Rousey Likes Him, Rousey Says She Doesn’t

Author: Matt Boone

It isn’t often we see rising UFC mega-star Ronda Rousey involved in political issues, however her name recently came up when business mogul turned United States presidential candidate Donald Trump was talking about women filling the roles of front-line combatants in the United States military.

Trump went as far as to say he would draft Ronda Rousey, who he claims likes him, to fight on his side.

“I guess the answer is yes,” Trump told CNN. “Because they’re really into it. Some of them are really, really good. I’ll tell you what, I know some woman that are just — Ronda Rousey is an example, who likes me. … I’d take her on my side as a fighter.”

There’s only one problem with that — Rousey doesn’t actually like Trump.

Not as far as someone who should be running the United States of America, anyway.

“I mean, I wouldn’t vote for him,” said Rousey in response to CNN. “I just really wouldn’t trust the guy with running my country, that’s all. … I’m not really going to get into specifics of it, but, I mean, I don’t want a reality TV star to be running my country.”

