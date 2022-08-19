Drake Makes Next Big Bet On One UFC 278 Fighter

Rapper and producer Drake is taking another big gamble on a former UFC champion this weekend in preparation for UFC 278 on Saturday night.

Drake isn’t afraid to put large amounts of money on the line when it comes to betting on UFC fights. He most recently bet on UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya to defeat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, which seemed to eliminate the so-called ‘Drake Curse’.

Despite Drake’s recent financial win, not all of his gambles have paid off. He bet on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington in their grudge match at UFC 272, but Covington would go on to defeat Masvidal via a unanimous decision and had some choice words for the rapper after the victory.

While the moderate probability of losing big this weekend at UFC 278 exists, Drake is willing to throw caution to the wind when it comes to one UFC legend.

Drake Bets Big On José Aldo At UFC 278

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports



Check out Drake’s big bet, as shared on his Instagram story, on former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo at UFC 278 as he returns at bantamweight to face surging contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Drake has a large amount of confidence, arguably justifiably so, following Aldo’s recent wins over Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font. Aldo could be on the verge of another bantamweight title shot following his loss to Petr Yan for the then-vacant belt at UFC 251.

Aldo is set to face a tough task in Dvalishvili this Saturday. Dvalishvili has earned five straight wins over the likes of Marlon Moraes, Cody Stamann, and former flyweight title challenger John Dodson.

Drake has plenty to celebrate ahead of his big bet this weekend. He recently surpassed The Beatles for the most Top-5 songs on Billboard’s highly-touted Hot 100 chart.

Drake could also bet on other sports this weekend, but he’s banking on Aldo to put on another stellar performance this Saturday night against the upstart Dvalishvili.

Do you think Drake will win or lose money on José Aldo this weekend?