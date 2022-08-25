Former UFC Fighter Has Had Enough Of Drake’s Public UFC Bets

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is not a fan of seeing Canadian rapper Drake post about his expensive fight bets.

Coverage of Drake’s pre-event picks and the plastering of them across social media is becoming somewhat of a staple ahead of big UFC cards. Whilst it initially saw a “curse” created owing to his losing run, which saw hefty stakes on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 fall away, the recording artist had a brief change of fortune.

But although a successful bet on Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 — as well as a win courtesy of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC London — would have had fans of Kamaru Usman and José Aldo enthusiastic about their chances this past weekend in Utah, the cloud of Drake’s bets returned and rained on the pair of former champions.

A lot gets made of the results of each bet that Drake makes, with the UFC’s two Liverpudlian stars seemingly being rewarded with Rolexes for their work in delivering the Canadian a lucrative win.

But one former UFC heavyweight has insisted all isn’t as it seems.

Schaub: Drake Is Pretending He Knows MMA

During the latest episode of The Schaub Show, “Big Brown” noted that Drake’s increased sporting betting presence isn’t by chance, it came along with a new partnership that the rapper formed with the Stake betting app.

With that in mind, Schaub is getting tired of seeing Drake appear before each sizeable UFC event with a new set of picks, believing that the bets are paid for and decided by the betting company.

“Here’s Drake pretending he knows MMA,” Schaub said. “Oh, weird, it’s like he’s paid to do this… It’s all promotion. This is the way it works. They give him, they say here Drake, it’s Drake, I don’t know, $15 million. Pretend you’re betting. Also, we will do the bets for you because we know you don’t know s**t about the UFC.” (h/t MiddleEasy)

Unfortunately for Schaub, given that the bets appear to derive from the partnership, it stands to reason that we’ll continue seeing Drake’s (or Stake’s) picks before each event, meaning that the “Drake curse” may live on.

Drake lost nearly half a million on Usman and Aldo’s UFC fights this weekend 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/QsGNKE8Ki6 — RapTV (@Rap) August 22, 2022

