Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet

Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper.

In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.

But while the headliner saw a monumental head kick deliver a memorable upset late in the day, there was one outcome that perhaps wasn’t so surprising — Drake falling on the wrong side of a result.

Perhaps that’s harsh, as the world-renowned recording artist did win big courtesy of Israel Adesanya’s UFC 276 title defense, as well as Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann’s triumphs at UFC London last month.

But prior to that, the 35-year-old Toronto native had lost big at a number of events, with a $275,000 bet on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington at UFC 272 and $427,000 on Justin Gaethje to best Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 going down the drain.

Of those two ends of the betting spectrum, Drake’s UFC 278 backings — which came as part of an increased sports betting presence since he partnered with the Stake betting app — firmly fell at the lower end…

As well as losing $230,000 thanks to Merab Dvalishvili’s victory over former featherweight king José Aldo, the Canadian saw $200,000 fall away when Edwards slept Usman with a vicious head kick in the final round.

Drake has $200K on two Usman props in the Main Event at #UFC278 tonight 😳



He just lost $230K on Jose Aldo pic.twitter.com/Evv1Qixg6H — br_betting (@br_betting) August 21, 2022

Having seen Drake reward “Meatball” and “The Baddy” with Rolexes following their successes in England’s capital a month ago, Edwards reacted to the rapper’s heavy losses after he joined a sizeable group of Usman backers for the Utah-held event.

Edwards Tells Drake, “Bet On Me”

During his appearance at the UFC 278 post-fight press conference, coming after an emotional crowning and interview inside the Octagon, as well as a heartwarming interaction with his mother over the phone backstage, Edwards addressed his underdog status pre-fight, which evidently cost some bigwigs a lot of dosh.

Edwards’ message to Drake was simple: “Bet on me.” But more so than for the rapper’s financial gain, “Rocky” wants himself a Rollie — some ‘ice on his wrist’, as Drake would likely say in a song.

“Next time, bet on me and get me one of those Rolexes that you gave Molly (McCann) and Paddy (Pimblett). Send one my way,” Edwards remarked.

Whilst Edwards was able to upset the odds in Salt Lake City and deliver one of the most memorable crowning moments in UFC history, focus will quickly turn to whether he can do it again.

Given his lengthy reign and win streak, it seems almost certain that Usman will be granted an immediate chance at redemption. Should “Rocky” repeat his UFC 278 feat, maybe in front of a home crowd, not many will be doubting him moving forward.

Will you be betting on Leon Edwards next time out?