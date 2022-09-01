Edwards Sends Motivational Message After Underdog Triumph

Leon Edwards is sending a message to fans following his title win at UFC 278.

There is a new UFC welterweight champion in town and his name is Leon Edwards. Edwards did not get some quick rise to the top of the welterweight division. He was not a hot social media star whose popularity was spoken about more than his skills. No, he was a tough fighter who fought the toughest guys to get to the top and then won.

Edwards has been in the UFC since 2014 and has shown that he can compete among the best there is. He only lost twice on his way up the ratings, but still had to take 14 opponents before getting a title shot.

When his shot came, Edwards fought to the very last moment and knocked out the champion Kamaru Usman with a head kick that shocked fans around the world. Now Edwards is beaming with that shiny UFC belt around his waist.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Leon Edwards is using his champion platform to motivate others

In his first interview appearance since winning the belt, Edwards wanted to take a moment to tell those watching that they can do what they put their minds to and to never give up.

“Putting God first and believing in myself. Telling myself, you know, it’s okay that some moments, you’re gonna feel down; fighters as well,” Edwards said on The MMA Hour. “We’re not superhuman. We’re all humans. Just be yourself. When the emotion comes and you feel down, feel down, that’s fine. Remember to keep pushing, keep going forward, and control what you can control.

“For me, that was turning up to the gym, showing up, working hard, and keep improving. That’s what I did; kept showing up, kept believing in myself, even when they all doubted me and said I couldn’t do it. I said that’s okay as well. That’s it… Say what you wanna say, that’s fine. I’ll show you, and look at me now.”

Although Edwards’ crowning moment came only a few days ago, the new champ is already receiving callouts. Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, and Belal Muhammad are just a few who want next. It seems as though they might have to wait as an immediate rematch with Usman might be the next fight for Edwards.

Where do you rank Leon Edwards’ win over Usman on the list of most inspirational MMA victories?