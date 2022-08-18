Edwards: I’m Not Delusional Like Usman To Think I’d Beat Canelo

Leon Edwards called Kamaru Usman deluded while speaking to media ahead of UFC 278 on Saturday.

Leon Edwards had some strong words regarding his opponent at media day. When asked by media whether Edwards believes Usman to be looking past him, he replied in the affirmative. He told the media:

“He’s talking about everything apart from this fight. He’s talking about going to 205, fighting Canelo, doing everything apart from the fight. I’m solely focused on becoming a world champion. If he thinks it’s going to be like the first fight, he’s already lost.”

Leon Edwards Calls Usman Deluded About Beating Canelo

Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez have been going back and forth on social media for over a year. However, there are few who Usman hasn’t been calling out, including the LHW strap, no matter who is champion.

Edwards believes that this is partly due to Usman’s ego. After agreeing that his P4P #1 status has gone to Usman’s head, Edwards was asked whether, if he wins on Saturday, he would call out Canelo in Usman’s place:

“Nah, I know I can’t beat Canelo in a boxing match. I’m not deluded. This guy’s deluded. He cannot beat Canelo. I know it’s a payday thing, but boxing for boxing, he cannot beat Canelo.”

However, Edwards posed an interesting idea: Canelo in MMA. After all, Canelo has been getting close with his compatriot, Brandon Moreno. However, Canelo’s calendar is packed. He will face GGG in a trilogy bout in September, and (likely) rematch Dmitry Bivol next May.

However, after that, it is hard to predict Alvarez’s future. A crossover superfight for a huge purse could certainly look appealing for Alvarez, especially in a mixed rules bout like Tyson Fury is suggesting.

What do you think? Is Usman delusional to believe he can beat Canelo, or should the P4P king keep pushing for a payday?