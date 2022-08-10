FBI Agent Turned BJJ Athlete Uses Skills On The Mat

Retired FBI Agent George Piro is using skills he learned on the job to help him succeed in BJJ.

After years of serving his country as an FBI agent out of the Miami field office, George Piro has found a new passion, Brazilian jiu-jitsu. While on the job, Piro was an interrogator and was tasked with some very important work, getting the secrets from important people. Now on the BJJ mat, Piro is using the skills he learned throughout his years on the job to get the work done on the mat.

Piro Uses The Skills He Acquired While In The FBI To Give Him An Advantage On The Mat

Piro is training under the tutelage of former UFC fighter, Wilson Gouveia. Piro is planning to compete in the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship taking place in September.

At 55 years old, Piro has been training in jiu-jitsu for seven years. It brings him comfort now that he is retired. However, even though his interrogation days are behind him, Piro still uses the skills he had honed in the FBI to get a read on his opponents.

“It’s intellectual combat,” Piro told 7 News Miami. “It’s me against you. My mind against your mind. One of us is gonna win and the other one is going to lose. [It’s a matter of] who’s going to be able to assert their will onto the other person.”

During his career in the FBI, Prio interrogated Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein into admitting that he had destroyed his weapons of mass destruction and he plans of writing a book about his life and his journey from FBI to now.

Piro can still get into the heads of people. Only now, instead of bad guys, it’s his BJJ opponents. He also credits his discipline to his years of service.

“My bureau experience definitely has allowed me to be much more confident, focused [and] disciplined,” said Piro. “As you know, I’ve done multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Those experiences really shape not only my discipline but my drive and now I utilize those in my new career.”

The IBJJF World Master Championship- Gi Tournament will be taking place in Las Vegas, NV from Sept 1 through Sept. 3. You can watch the event on FloGrappling.

Will you be watching Piro in the IBJJF World Master Championships?