Archives: Fedor Makes Sexist Comments About Rousey? (2015)

On this day seven years ago, Fedor Emelianenko made remarks about Ronda Rousey that made headlines.

Over the years, Fedor has made other remarks about women in MMA that have gone viral in addition to those found in the following article. He has said that women shouldn’t be MMA fighters but should instead be feminine and raising children, and he has said that MMA is a sport for men. Those comments, as could be expected, had some pushback from members of the MMA community.

Seven years later, who would have expected the 45-year-old Fedor Emelianenko to still be competing while the 35-year-old Ronda Rousey is years into her retirement?

Rousey made headlines earlier this year, though, for stating that there is one fight and one fight only that she’d return for: a bout against Gina Carano. You can read Carano’s response to those comments here.

Meanwhile, Fedor Emelianenko is still looking to book his retirement fight. In June, he shut down Junior dos Santos as a potential opponent and was named the Russian MMA Union president.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 7, 2015, 7:51 PM]

Headline: Fedor Emelianenko Makes Sexist Comments About Ronda Rousey?

Author: Matt Boone

During a recent Q&A session with fans and media members in the North Caucasus, Fedor Emelianenko explained why he wasn’t impressed with UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey’s striking during her 34-second knockout victory of the previously unbeaten Bethe Correia at UFC 190 this past Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to “The Last Emperor,” there is one specific part of Rousey’s striking approach that he does not advocate, “especially for women.”

“To date, [Rousey] stands out as number one in the world rankings,” Fedor said during the Q&A, recapped by BloodyElbow.com. “But I do not like that she misses a lot of punches, which leads to painful reception. I do not advocate such tactics, especially for women.”

Fedor has had a recent history of being blatantly obvious regarding his distaste for women competing in the “man’s sport” of mixed-martial-arts, however despite the fact that he was addressing the performance of a women’s MMA bout in his answer, most fans are beginning to add it to the growing list of misogynist comments made by “The Last Emperor,” particularly due to his “especially for women” capper.

What are your thoughts on Fedor’s remarks?