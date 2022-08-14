Fighters React To Onama And Landwehr’s FOTY Contender

David Onama and Nate Landwehr put on a tremendous show for fight fans in their co-main event bout at UFC San Diego.

The event’s Fight of the Night appeared to be wrapped up after Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo impressed in their strawweight fight, but Onama and Landwehr managed to take things to another level in the following bout.

After a strong first round where he dropped Lanwehr, Onama appeared to fade a bit and opened up chances for “The Train” to get back into the fight. The 28-year-old was close to being finished at several points, but Landwehr provided some respite for Onama with his frequent appeals to the crowd in San Diego.

As tired as he appeared, Onama still had several offensive bursts where he reminded Landwehr not to get too confident. “The Silent Assassin” ended the fight particularly strong in the final moments, but Landwehr ended up walking away with a majority decision win.

Fighters React To Onama vs. Landwehr

Both featherweights left everything they had in the cage, and their fellow UFC fighters loved witnessing the action.

Holy shoot! That was the most incredible fight and the co-main event of the year! #UFCSanDiego — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 14, 2022

What a fight 👏🏿👏🏿 #UFCSanDiego — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 14, 2022

Nate The Train is an absolute savage. Must see fights. #UFCSanDiego — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 14, 2022

What a fight, way to rep the featherweights in the co-main!! 👏👏👏 #UFCSanDiego — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 14, 2022

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 that’s what this sport is all about — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 14, 2022

That was highly entertaining! 🔥#UFCSanDiego — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) August 14, 2022

👏👏👏👏standing ovation amazing!!!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 14, 2022

Landwehr is now on a 2-fight winning streak after he also submitted Ľudovít Klein last year. With the decision loss, Onama had his own winning streak snapped and is now 2-2 since entering the UFC in 2021.

