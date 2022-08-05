Pro Boxer Sets Sights On Amanda Nunes After MMA Debut

Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova wants a big step up in competition in the form of Amanda Nunes after winning her MMA debut just days ago.

Sharipova isn’t short of confidence after winning her MMA debut against Karina Ondasynova last week. The professional boxer also most recently fought against pound-for-pound No. 1 Katie Taylor, losing via a unanimous decision last December in Liverpool.

Instead of wanting an immediate rematch with Taylor, Sharipova has her eyes set on an MMA clash with Nunes, who most recently re-gained the UFC bantamweight title with a win over Julianna Peña at UFC 277.

In a recent Instagram post, Sharipova called out the UFC legend for a fight.

“Amanda Nunes, I’m coming for you. I will be the UFC champion,” Sharipova proclaimed.

Before the loss to Taylor, Sharipova had won 14 fights in a row in the boxing ring. She defeated Happy Daudi for the then-vacant IBA women’s super lightweight title back in Aug. 2020.

Despite having her eyes on the biggest prize in women’s MMA, Sharipova likely has a ways to go before earning a shot against Nunes. She could potentially garner the attention of UFC President Dana White with a few more victories in MMA.

There aren’t many female fighters who feel confident in their chances to defeat Nunes, but Sharipova seems to be one of the few outliers who are gunning for a shot at the GOAT.

What do you make of Firuza Sharipova’s confidence in a shot against Amanda Nunes?