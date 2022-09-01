Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Shoves Opponent During Faceoff

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s staredown with upcoming exhibition opponent Mikuru Asakura got a bit heated when his bodyguard intervened.

Mayweather will face Asakura in his fourth career boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sept. 25. The matchup takes place just a few months after he faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi back in May.

As the fight quickly approaches, Mayweather and Asakura have begun to ramp up their promotion efforts when it comes to the exhibition. Asakura is an MMA fighter in RIZIN and challenged for the featherweight title at Rizin 25.

Things between Mayweather and Asakura seemed relatively amicable ahead of the faceoff before things took a hostile turn and nearly resulted in all-out chaos.

Floyd Mayweather Faces Mikuru Asakura On September 25th

Watch below as a member of Mayweather’s team, who hosted the staredown, pushes Asakura across the stage.

Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard intervenes during his face-off with Mikuru Asakura 😐 pic.twitter.com/WmIyuMhhgv — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 31, 2022

Luckily, Asakura didn’t retaliate against Mayweather’s bodyguard, and tensions between the two faded.

Asakura has won back-to-back MMA fights in RIZIN against Yutaka Saito and Kyohei Hagiwara. Mayweather retired from professional boxing following his ‘money fight’ against Conor McGregor in 2017 but continues to fight in exhibitions.

Mayweather was known for upping the ante when it came to building up his fights, though this time his bodyguard took center stage as he and Asakura came face-to-face for the first time.

