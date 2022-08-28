Archives: Floyd Mayweather Invites Conor McGregor To Train (2018)

Prior to the biggest fight of Conor McGregor‘s career, he received the most unlikely offer to help in his preparation from Floyd Mayweather.

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor remains the biggest and highest-selling fight of Conor McGregor’s MMA career. However, it was not the biggest of his sports career in terms of PPV buys. That honor would belong to his epic 2017 clash against Floyd Mayweather.

As it happens, Mayweather would offer to help McGregor prepare for his fight with Khabib. And soon after the proposal was made, Mayweather found out just how unreceptive the Irishman was to the idea. Upon this discovery, Mayweather would offer a response of his own to McGregor.

Ultimately, McGregor would wind up losing to Khabib and would even — much to the bewilderment of spectators — be dropped by the grappling-heavy Khabib with an overhand right! Surely, Floyd Mayweather had a Leonardo DiCaprio TV-pointing moment watching that sequence unfold after having his training invitation rejected.

Believe it or not, five years after the initial MayMac clash, there have still been rumors this year about a rematch taking place. However, UFC President Dana White has repeatedly shot down any truth to these rumblings, even after McGregor had helped add fuel to them as recently as June.

The following article is presented in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Four Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 28, 2018, 12:45 PM]

Headline: Floyd Mayweather Invites Conor McGregor to Train With Him Ahead of UFC 229

Author: Damon Martin

Conor McGregor has received plenty of offers from people willing to help him get ready to face Khabib Nurmagomedov — now including one from a famous former opponent.

Floyd Mayweather, who faced McGregor last year in a boxing match that ended up as the second biggest pay-per-view of all time, says he would love for the Irishman to come train with him at his gym in Las Vegas.

“Leading up to the fight when McGregor gets to Vegas, I know the UFC got a training facility, but we’d like for him to workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club,” Mayweather told TMZ Sports.

Mayweather added that he might call UFC president Dana White or even McGregor himself to score some tickets to the highly coveted event in Las Vegas on Oct. 6.

While they definitely shared more than a few harsh words towards each other in the build up to their fight, Mayweather gives McGregor credit for showing up and doing his job to the best of his ability when they faced off last year.

In fact, Mayweather believes McGregor is going to be a tough out for anybody, including the undefeated Russian he’s facing at UFC 229.

“Conor, he’s not going to back down and he’s not a scared fighter at all,” Mayweather said. “So win, lose or draw, Conor’s going to come to fight.”

Unfortunately, Mayweather has never seen Nurmagomedov fight before so he couldn’t exactly offer McGregor much advice.

That said, Mayweather knows what McGregor brings to the table and he believes that’s going to give anybody trouble inside the Octagon.

“I don’t really have a prediction cause I’ve never seen the guy that’s facing Conor McGregor but from what I know, he’s a hell of a guy on the ground, hell of a grappler and he can wrestle but the fans want to see you stand up and fight,” Mayweather said. “That’s what the fans like to see.

“So Conor McGregor, he’s a tough competitor like I said before. Conor McGregor’s not going to back down from anyone, he’s not scared. He’s a warrior.”

Do you think Conor McGregor should take Floyd Mayweather up on his offer to train together ahead of UFC 229?