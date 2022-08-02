Former UFC Fighter Jessamyn Duke Left “Devasted” By Kentucky Floods

Former UFC women’s bantamweight and WWE star Jessamyn Duke has made an urgent plea for donations as floods ravage her home state of Kentucky.

The floods affecting the eastern part of the state have already claimed 37 lives, with rescue teams currently combing the region for hundreds of missing people. Thousands of Kentuckians have been displaced, with the floods destroying vital electricity, water and roadway infrastructure.

Duke, a native of Whitesburg, Kentucky, took to Twitter to make an urgent plea for donations to the flood-stricken state. She also shared an image taken by her cousin, who was left trapped in her apartment with her family.

My home is being devastated with floods right now. More rain is coming. If you can help, please click the link below and contribute to the EKY Flood relief. This photo is from my cousin, where her and her husband were trapped in their apartment. https://t.co/2nTFIHGEIY pic.twitter.com/K3RXjZdz0C — Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) July 29, 2022

“My home is being devastated with floods right now. More rain is coming. If you can help, please click the link below and contribute to the EKY Flood relief. This photo is from my cousin, where her and her husband were trapped in their apartment. http://Teamekyfloodrelieffund.ky.gov,” tweeted Duke.

Jessamyn Duke’s Journey From MMA To WWE Fame

Duke began her professional MMA career in the Invicta Fighting Championships. With a record including two wins and a no-contest, she then took part in the eighteenth season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2013, which saw none other than Julianna Peña take home top honors.

PHOTO: WWE

As a member of Team Rousey, Duke defeated Laura Howarth via submission, before losing via decision to future UFC featherweight Raquel Pennington. She then entered the UFC in 2013, where she would fight three times without success, before resigning with Invicta in 2016. Duke ended her MMA career later that year after suffering back-to-back first-round losses.

Like her former The Ultimate Fighter team captain Ronda Rousey, “The Gun” then transitioned into a professional wrestling career with the WWE. There, she teamed up with Rousey once more, with the duo forming one half of the “4 Horsewomen of MMA,” which also included former UFC Fighter Shayna Baszler and former Invicta fighter Marina Shafir.

Duke was released from her WWE contract in 2021 and now spends her time as a videogame streamer.