Former UFC Headliner Calls Out Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker seems to be a popular guy these days and is getting the call-out treatment.

Dan Hooker is looking for a fight. The New Zealander is itching to get back in the cage and has been making some callouts. Hooker has been looking for a fight with Tony Ferguson lately but has been on the receiving end of a call-out as well.

Hooker has had trouble in his last few fights. He is 1-4 in his last five and even tried his hand at a fight in the featherweight division to spice things up. Unfortunately, he is in a slump and has dropped to number 13 in the division. He has been fighting some of the best at lightweight for the past few years and coming up short. And now another veteran of the sport is thinking they would match up well.

Michael Johnson Has Been Calling Dan Hooker’s Name

Michael Johnson has been asking Hooker for a fight. He first proposed a fight in Abu Dhabi for October, saying it would be a “meet in the middle” type of situation. Hooker did not buy into that idea as he thought Abu Dhabi was not the middle. He explained that he would however be open to a bout elsewhere. To this Johnson has agreed.

“Sorry about that mate! Let’s not focus on details so much here you either wanna fight or no but Good thing is there’s plenty of other fight cards,” Johnson wrote. “Also Traveling doesn’t bother this warrior, so you can name the place and Schools out.”

Johnson is another man who has found trouble lately in the UFC. He has only won once in his last six Octagon appearances and has dropped out of the top fifteen. Johnson was at one time a top lightweight and has headlined Fight Night events before. He has fought some of the best in the UFC during his long career, including Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Khabib Numragomedov.

Hooker seems interested in this bout but perhaps more interested in Ferguson, it seems the details and locations offered might be the swinging vote.

Would you like to see Dan Hooker take on Michael Johnson?