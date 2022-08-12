Watch Frankie Edgar Make His Stand-Up Comedy Debut

Frankie Edgar may have a career in comedy when fighting is over.

Frankie “The Answer” Edgar has had a long and successful MMA career. Now as he nears the end of his fighting profession, he might be looking for this next step in life. Edgar was recently joined by some fellow UFC fighters to try out their stand-up comedy chops as part of a UFC Fight Pass special to be aired.

In the post shared by MMA Roasted, Edgar is seen on stage taking shots at himself, along with some shots at other fighters. He was joined by the likes of Sara McMann, Andre Fili, and Gerald Harris who all took to the stage to get a few laughs from the audience. The sets were being filmed for UFC Comedy Jam 2 which will air on UFC Fight Pass today, Friday, Aug. 12.

Edgar May Have Found His Next Calling In Comedy

Edgar began fighting professionally back in 2005. Now, 17 years later, he is ready to hang up his gloves after his next bout. He has mentioned wanting to leave on his own terms and wanting to have his last fight in New York at Madison Square Garden. He had mentioned wanting to face Dominick Cruz for that last walk, and Cruz also seemed interested.

Cruz has a fight this week against Edgar’s last opponent Marlon Vera and then perhaps they can set a deal for MSG. As for Edgar, he did well in the comedy show and with fighting over he could be inclined to fall back on this.

Edgar is no stranger to the spotlight. He hosts his own podcast and has done commentary for other fight promotions. Also, who could forget when Edgar was featured in the MTV series True Life: I’m a Mixed Martial Artist leading up to his first fight against Gray Maynard back in 2008?

Are you interested in watching this UFC Comedy Jam 2 special?