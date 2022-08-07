Fighters React To Geoff Neal Finishing Luque With Vicious Combos

UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal wasn’t buying all of the talks of Vicente Luque not being able to get knocked out in their UFC Vegas 59 clash.

Neal put on arguably the best performance of his career against Luque at UFC Vegas 59. He used his boxing early and often to overwhelm Luque and control the pace of the fight.

After Luque had a nice bounce-back in Round 2 with volume striking, Neal finished the fight with a series of uppercuts that melted Luque and earned him the victory.

Watch Neal get the finish below.

Geoff Neal KOs Vicente Luque!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aCKQZIaj5s — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 7, 2022

UFC Fighters React To Geoff Neal’s UFC Vegas 59 Masterpiece

Neal’s fighting colleagues gave him plenty of props after his performance.

Neal fighting like a man possessed tonight! He can’t miss that left hand! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Goodness…Neal’s left hand is C R I S P Y — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 7, 2022

Luque is tough as nails and won’t quit always fights to the end @ufc #UFCVegas59 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 7, 2022

Wild first round! Neal's left hand can't miss #UFCVegas59 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) August 7, 2022

This fight is insane #UFCVegas59 — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) August 7, 2022

Luque is insanely durable — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 7, 2022

Holy crap!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal is a contender! #UFCVegas59 — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) August 7, 2022

That was impressive as hell @handzofsteelmma — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 7, 2022

Neal came into the fight off of a split decision win against Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 269 last December. He’s bounced back in a big way after back-to-back losses to Neil Magny and Stephen Thompson.

Luque had won four of his last five fights, including victories over former champion Tyron Woodley and veteran Michael Chiesa. Entering the fight with Neal, he lost a unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad back in April.

Neal called out former title challenger Gilbert Burns for a fight following his victory over Luque. He’s emerged as a potential dark horse in the welterweight title picture and will look to return by the end of the year.

