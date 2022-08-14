Gerald Meerschaert Submits Bruno Silva At UFC San Diego

Gerald Meerschaert finished Bruno Silva with a nasty left hook right followed by an impressive guillotine!

Opening the main card of UFC San Diego, Gerald Meerschaert displayed sublime patience and timing, as he caught the -300 favorite Silva. Following the left hook that folded Silva, Meerschaert wrapped up Silva’s neck in a tight guillotine to secure the tap.

Silva’s most recent fight saw him going the distance with title contender Alex Pereira in a slug fest at UFC Vegas 50. Silva was behind on the vast majority of scorecards going into the third and seemed unable to get started against Meerschaert. This has led many to speculate that Silva may not have been fighting at 100% tonight.

Bruno looked so good in his first few fights. Yeah okay, you're not going to win against Alex Pereira. But fucking Gerald Meershit!! Jesus christ — Alex™ 🌋 (@aIexmma) August 13, 2022

Meerschaert Finishes Silva- “I Had To Get That Neck”

Meerschaert finished Silva to become tied-4th with Nate Diaz for most submission wins in the UFC. In his post-fight interview, he told Daniel Cormier:

“I knew I couldn’t knock him out, [so when he went down] I had to get that neck”

And get that neck he did, locking up a high angle guillotine that Silva was simply unable to escape, despite also being a BJJ black belt.

This puts Meerschaert at 4-1 in his last five, dropping one to Krzysztof Jotko by UD. However, all four victories have come by way of submission. As DC and Bisping pointed out on commentary, sometimes you have to club your way into range before going for the sub!

Must. Watch. Club & Sub!!!



Gerald Meerschaert hurts Silva and then snatches his neck! GM3 knows how to gilly!#UFCSanDiego https://t.co/Xt9URDpGU2 — Consensus Score (@ConsensusScore) August 13, 2022

Gerald Meerschaert dropped Silva in a similar fashion to how Oliveira dropped Gaethje.



Off the clinch, Gerald pulled Silva's head down as Silva walked out square and ate the big shot #ufc — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) August 13, 2022

Silva’s performance has also left many questioning the impact of going fifteen minutes with Alex Pereira, and whether “Poatan” has a Jon Jones-esque effect on his opponents. Only time will tell.

Among the fighter reactions on MMA Twitter, Paul Felder had high praise for his fellow Philadelphian.

Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC San Diego.