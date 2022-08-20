Gordon: You Can Still Reach The Top After Previously Shooting Dope

Jared Gordon has big plans for his next fight after UFC 278, although the location may bring up both good and bad memories for him.

“Flash” will take on Leonardo Santos in a lightweight contest as part of the UFC 278 prelims in Salt Lake City. Gordon was previously riding a 3-fight win streak before he was submitted by Grant Dawson in the third round of their fight last April.

The 33-year-old has had a successful UFC career since debuting for the promotion in 2017, but this fight against Santos will be the first time he’s appeared as part of the undercard for a major PPV event. Gordon was asked at the UFC 278 media day if he’d given any thought to his next fight beyond this one, and “Flash” already had his answer prepared.

“MSG. I was born in Manhattan, literally 30 blocks from Madison Square Garden,” Gordon said. “I used to train at Renzo Gracie’s, which is four blocks away from Madison Square Garden. I used to shoot dope in the bathroom down the block at Madison Square Garden. My grandfather fought in Madison Square Garden. I think it’s my destiny to fight there, you know? I’m gonna win this fight and then I’ll say what I have to say in the cage after I win.”

Gordon Feels No Need To Hide

The UFC is set to return to Madison Square Garden in November with UFC 281, which will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The venue has hosted a number of exceptional UFC events since New York finally legalized MMA in 2016, making it a popular choice for fighters planning their next bout.

When Gordon was asked if perhaps the “shooting dope” portion of the answer regarding his next fight was necessary, the 33-year-old was confident in his response.

“No, I need to let everyone know that you can shoot dope and still get to the highest level of athletics.”

Gordon defeated Danny Chavez as part of his previous 3-fight win streak. (Zuffa LLC)

Fighting in November would be a relatively quick turnaround and would likely require a short night of work from Gordon at UFC 278. While Santos is on a 2-fight losing streak and suffered his own loss to Grant Dawson in 2021, the Brazilian certainly won’t make things easy for the 33-year-old.

If “Flash” can escape his bout with Santos relatively unscathed, it might be a good chance for him to reignite talks of a fight with Paddy Pimblett.

UFC 278 is headlined by a welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. The pair met back in 2015 when Usman won a unanimous decision, but “Rocky” has won 9 fights since then in his pursuit of a title shot.

