(Archives) Graphic: Ronda Rousey Suffers Grotesque Injury On Set (2019)

On this day three years ago, we ran a story about Ronda Rousey suffering a gruesome injury on a television set.

Ronda Rousey has now completely merged acting with her athletics by become a full-time WWE superstar. Rousey is a two-time WWE women’s champion, and this is currently her second stint in the juggernaut sports entertainment promotion.

In terms of Hollywood, Rousey has appeared in productions such as Furious 7, Charlie’s Angels, and Entourage among others.

You can catch some of Rousey’s scene in the program in which she suffered the injury down below.

But just like WWE, often times even the most ironed-out scripts do not go according to plan as you’ll learn in the following article.

As far as UFC stars going Hollywood is concerned, the latest news on that front involves tonight’s UFC 278 headliner Kamaru Usman being cast in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Regarding Ronda Rousey (that would be a cool, alliterative film title), she most recently made headlines for what she regrets about her MMA career.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 20, 2019, 3:55 PM]

Headline: Graphic Image: Ronda Rousey Suffers Grotesque Injury On TV Set

Author: Mike Drahota

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey recently sustained an absolutely gruesome injury while filming on a television set.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Rousey was shooting on location in Mexico for the show “9-1-1.” The script called for her character, a Los Angeles Firefighter, to slam a door in a heated moment of tension. According to one source close to the situation, however, Rousey got a little overzealous:

“She was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger.”

That resulted in Rousey reportedly having a broken finger she didn’t acknowledge until the scene was done filming. Rousey kept her injury and pain a secret as she kept in character. Finally, she revealed the injury.

Rousey then visited a physician and was diagnosed with a broken finger. She reportedly went back to work the next day. However, an update arrived today that Rousey’s was much, much worse than initially reported. She actually injured two fingers on the set, her middle finger and her ring finger. Her middle finger was broken and contained a nearly severed tendon. The tip of her ring finger was fractured.

Rousey was rushed to a San Diego hospital by ambulance. Her bone and tendon were reattached to her finger with a plate and screws. But the story that she went back to filming was still true, as she confirmed the following:

“I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover.”

Rousey also claimed that she had 50 percent range of motion back in only three days, a testament to her toughness. She plans to address the entire ordeal on her website soon. For now, check out the photo of the sickening ailment she posted on her official Instagram account along with a lengthy description of what happened.

But be forewarned – it’s disgusting: