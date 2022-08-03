Harrison Names One Female PFL Fighter Who Is A Better Athlete

Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison believes there’s one female fighter in the league who is a better pure athlete than her.

Harrison is back in the PFL Playoffs and is slated to face Martina Jindrová on August 20th in London. She’s looking to become the PFL women’s lightweight champion for the third time in what could potentially be her final season in the league.

Harrison has never been short of confidence during her professional MMA career. She’s predicted she would defeat champions in other promotions such as Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes and feels she’s the best in the world and will go down as the greatest of all time.

But despite Harrison’s accolades and bravado, she feels that one two-time foe holds an advantage when it comes to overall athleticism in the PFL.

Kayla Harrison Tabs Larissa Pacheco As Most Athletic Female PFL Fighter

Image Credit: PFL

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports‘ Kevin Iole, Harrison conceded the one female fighter who outduels her when it comes to overall athleticism.

“I wouldn’t argue that I’m the best athlete in the PFL in the women’s division,” Harrison said. “I think that when you look at raw talent and athleticism, I think that Larissa [Pacheco] has me beat there. But she doesn’t have that dog, she doesn’t have that indomitable spirit. I do believe in my mental toughness and my ability to dig deep above all. That is what I believe will win me fights. Not my athleticism, not my gifts, but the ability to dig deep.”

Harrison and Larissa Pacheco have faced off twice before during their respective tenures in the PFL. Harrison won both fights, earning unanimous decisions in the 2019 regular season and in that year’s playoff matchup.

Pacheco is the No.1 seed in this year’s women’s lightweight playoffs with finishes over Genah Fabian and Zamzagul Fayzalianova. She has won four in a row overall and is seeking vengeance after she withdrew from last year’s postseason.

Harrison and Pacheco could potentially square off for the $1 million prize in this year’s championships, and Harrison will look to prove that pure athleticism will only get you so far in combat sports.