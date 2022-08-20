Harry Hunsucker To UFC: Australian Opponent Again?

Harry Hunsucker is beginning to get sick of the sight of Australian fighters standing across from him inside the Octagon.

Despite being 0-2 in the UFC and just 7-5 in professional MMA, Hunsucker is set to have the chance to impress in a pay-per-view main card opener tonight in Utah. There, “The Hurricane” will be looking to return to the win column having suffered quick first-round knockout losses to Tai Tuivasa and Justin Tafa at heavyweight.

While he’s looking for a change in fortunes by dropping down to light heavyweight, Hunsucker will be slightly familiar with the tribal-tattooed Australian prospect he’s set to share the Octagon with at UFC 278.

For the third consecutive time, the American is set to throw down against an Aussie with Samoan heritage. In his way of a rebound tonight will be Tyson Pedro, who recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff that lasted over three years.

While he’s not one to say no to a challenge, Hunsucker did question what the deal is with the UFC’s obsession with pairing him with hard-hitting Oceanians.

Hunsucker: Was There No One Else?

During his appearance at UFC 278 media day on Wednesday, Hunsucker discussed his third outing in the MMA leader as he looks to avoid the often fatal 0-3 losing skid inside the Octagon.

Assessing his opponent, who was considered one of the biggest prospects in the sport following a debut win against Khalil Rountree Jr. in 2016 and sophomore victory over Paul Craig the following year, Hunsucker insisted that he never says no when sent an offer.

“I’m not the man to say no,” Hunsucker said. “If anybody’s known me my whole life, I’m not the guy to say no to anything. So I step up any time they ask me. I’ve never said no, and you can ask (UFC matchmaker) Mick Maynard that. I’ve never said no, no matter the case. So it is what it is.”

When his attention was turned towards the trend in his UFC rivals, Hunsucker joked about the constant barrage of Australian fighters the matchmakers are throwing his way.

“I just want to know what the hell’s going on, man. Like, we couldn’t get anybody else? Australia’s the only place that they can find me a fight from?” Hunsucker joked.

“But like I said again, it is what it is, man. It doesn’t matter who they are or where they’re from, I’ve never said no to a fight my whole life.”

While Pedro will look to make it Australia three, Hunsucker nil at UFC 278, “The Hurricane” will be targeting his first victory on MMA’s biggest stage, and in his first outing under the PPV light no less.

Can Harry Hunsucker upset the odds against Tyson Pedro tonight?