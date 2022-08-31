Henry Cejudo, Conor McGregor Beef Again Over Training Footage

Henry Cejudo is using Conor McGregor‘s unorthodox training methods to troll the UFC superstar on social media once again.

McGregor and Cejudo have gone at it on Twitter over the past year as McGregor works his way back to full recovery from knee surgery. He’s anticipating a return to the Octagon next year for his first fight since the trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Cejudo has re-entered the USADA testing pool and could return to the Octagon by the end of 2022. He retired shortly after a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Though Cejudo will likely return at either bantamweight or featherweights, he’s also called out McGregor for a fight, with little shared interest from the Irishman.

However, this hasn’t stopped Cejudo from trolling McGregor’s recent training footage that he has posted on his various pages.

Henry Cejudo Continues To Harshly Critique Conor McGregor

FanSided and MMA Junkie

It all started when Cejudo shared a clip of a recent Fight Feedback segment in which he broke down McGregor’s recent training clips on his yacht.

Conor McGregor needs to take his training seriously if he ever wants to contend again. Wasn't he the one that said precision beats power? Get back to that Conor.



Full episode of "Fight Feedback" featuring McGregor up on my YouTube! https://t.co/grxC1RBkR4 pic.twitter.com/ukLuxgzDzO — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 31, 2022

“Conor McGregor needs to take his training seriously if he ever wants to contend again,” Cejudo opined. “Wasn’t he the one that said precision beats power? Get back to that Conor.”

After seeing Cejudo’s tweet, McGregor didn’t take long to hit back and mock the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion.

Haha show me your head kick on the power pad, my bro — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2022

I’m the fuckin goat an ya know it — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2022

“Haha show me your head kick on the power pad, my bro,” McGregor responded. “I’m the fuckin goat [and] ya know it.”

Cejudo got the last word by jabbing at McGregor and his friendship with the polarizing Dillon Danis.

On a real note, how was that slurp from @dillondanis ? Gave me the chills 🤤 https://t.co/pl6e4XocwC — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 31, 2022

“On a real note, how was that slurp from [Dillon Danis]?” Cejudo replied. “Gave me the chills.”

In May, Cejudo criticized McGregor on his boxing techniques that he teased in a series of clips. McGregor didn’t take kindly to the free advice and blasted Cejudo in response.

During Cejudo’s hiatus from competition, he’s remained active in UFC conversations and current affairs in the sport. He feels that it may be in McGregor’s best interest to listen to his offered advice ahead of his next fight.

What is your reaction to the latest Conor McGregor/Henry Cejudo beef?