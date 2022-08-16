Henry Cejudo Is Not Impressed With Vera’s UFC San Diego Win￼

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo says that Marlon Vera left a lot in the Octagon despite a finish of Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego.

Vera defeated the former champion Cruz via a fourth-round knockout at UFC San Diego on Saturday. After a pair of earlier knockdowns, Vera finished the fight with a perfectly-timed left kick to the head that sent Cruz collapsing to the canvas.

Vera has now won four in a row since a disappointing loss to José Aldo in Dec. 2020. He could be on the verge of a bantamweight title shot and may be one win away from earning that opportunity.

Despite many UFC fans and pundits feeling impressed by Vera’s brutal finish of Cruz, Cejudo didn’t think much of it and feels he could’ve ended the fight earlier in the action.

Henry Cejudo Feels Marlon Vera Could’ve Finished Dominick Cruz Faster

In a recent tweet, Cejudo gave Vera some harsh criticism of his victory.

“Dominic was easily wining that fight(4-0) he leans the head to heavy and it’s the same way I knocked him out too,” Cejudo tweeted. “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance. Going back to much and getting point fought the whole fight. Chito could have finish him a couple times and didn’t.”

Cejudo hasn’t shied away from being critical of his bantamweight colleagues. He’s taken repeated shots at the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and has hinted at a return to potentially reclaim the 135lb throne.

Cejudo re-entered the USADA testing pool and could be set for a return to fighting later this year at the earliest. He’s also teased a move to featherweight to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title.

If Cejudo is still serious about ending his retirement, a matchup with Vera may be in the works down the line. Vera’s recent performances point to the possibility that Cejudo’s words may not be taken kindly by the Ecuadorian UFC star.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo?