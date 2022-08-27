Indian MMA Movie Premiers To Disappointing Reviews

An Indian MMA movie has premiered to lackluster reviews after it received a considerable amount of promotion leading up to its release.

While not a frequent focus in film, there have been several MMA movies over the years that have attempted to weave the sport into different plots. IMDB provides some insight on what the Indian film Liger has to offer for viewers.

“A story about martial arts, dreams, and star-crossed lovers. Liger is an MMA fighter who trains hard and rises up the ranks with one goal in mind, to fight like his idol, world renowned MMA fighter Mark Anderson and get noticed by him.”

The film features a number of prominent Indian actors in primary roles, but it also includes a cameo from former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Critics Unimpressed By Film

One review from The Times of India rated the movie 2 out of 5 stars and felt that it was a fairly standard offering for a sports movie.

“Putting lack of logic aside, Liger fails to leave a mark because there’s simply no innovativeness in the way it’s written. The film follows the usual template of a sports drama, mixed with commercial cinema – which is fine, but it just isn’t done well.”

The take from CK Review was even less complimentary, and essentially argued that the film had no redeeming qualities at all.

Other than VD’s physical transformation, film has no plus. Horrible perf from Ananya. No villain character (Puri is d villain). 1st Hlf s atleast Bearable, 2nd Hlf is total crap. Forced Mike Tyson Climax sticks out. Full of Outdated scenes. WORST! pic.twitter.com/mFM4CZZhxW — CK Review (@CKReview1) August 25, 2022

“Other than VD’s physical transformation, film has no plus. Horrible perf from Ananya. No villain character. (Puri is d villian.) 1st Hlf s atleast Bearable, 2nd Hlf is total crap. Forced Mike Tyson Climax sticks out. Full of Outdated scenes. WORST!”

Other reviews from various media outlets offered similar sentiments, with some takes ranging from the movie being unwatchable to it simply being nothing special.

Western cinema’s most recent MMA offering was the film Bruised, which both starred and was directed by Halle Berry. UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko also appeared in a supporting role, but neither woman was able to help the film perform particularly well at the box office or on Netflix.

While critics didn’t love Bruised, the film did attract some controversy due to a lawsuit filed by former UFC and current Bellator fighter Cat Zingano.

What’s your reaction to the poor performance of a recent MMA film that premiered in India?